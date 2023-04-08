Official of executive power of Azerbaijan's Absheron district arrested

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. A criminal case has been initiated in the Main Department for Combating Corruption under the General Prosecutor's Office in connection with the illegal actions of the representative of the head of the executive power of the Absheron region on the administrative territory of the village of Mehdiabad Ali Hasanov, Trend reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.

During the investigation, reasonable suspicions were established that Ali Hasanov received bribes from numerous citizens in exchange for issuing permits for the construction of individual residential buildings on agricultural plots located in the village of Mehdiabad, certificates of various contents and general patronage.

Ali Hasanov was charged under Articles 308.1 (abuse of power) and 311.3.2 (repeated bribery) of the Criminal Code, and on the basis of a court decision, a preventive measure in the form of arrest was chosen.

Preliminary investigation continues.