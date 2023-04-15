Türkiye, Azerbaijan - together both in joy and trouble - MP

KAHRAMANMARAS, Türkiye, April 15. Today we are proud to be near our brothers in Kahramanmaras city, and at the same time horrified to see the consequences of the disaster, Azerbaijan’s MP Rashad Mahmudov visiting the city told Trend.

"Türkiye and Azerbaijan are always together - both in joy and trouble. This brotherhood is an example for the countries of the world. Today we held several important meetings in Kahramanmaras,” Mahmudov said. “Every citizen affected by the earthquake expresses gratitude to the Azerbaijani state and people for the assistance provided, and most importantly, society is very satisfied with its state.”

According to him, great work has been done, especially under the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, despite that various disasters are happening in the world.

“Citizens who were left homeless will be provided with housing for one year. It’s obvious that every citizen of Türkiye sees Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a leader amid the world realities. Next month we, as the New Azerbaijan Party, hope to celebrate his victory [in the Turkish presidential election scheduled to be held on May 14]," the MP added.

On the recommendation of the New Azerbaijan party, a visit of MPs and members of the party to the Turkish Kahramanmaras was organized. Within the framework of the visit, a number of official meetings are planned.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

On February 21, 6.4-magnitude and 5.4-magnitude tremors were felt in the Turkish Hatay province, which had already been damaged by the deadly earthquake of Feb. 6. The earthquakes caused heavy destruction and personal injuries.