Special representative of President of Azerbaijan reveals total demined area in liberated territories

SHAMAKHI, Azerbaijan, April 17. A total of 16.4 percent of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories have been cleared of mines so far, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh economic region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov said, Trend reports.

Huseynov made the remark during a scientific and practical conference on the investment attractiveness of liberated territories held in Shamakhi.

According to him, in particular, 27.5 percent of the territory of Aghdam, 24.8 percent of Fuzuli, 16.7 percent of Tartar, 15.8 percent of Khojaly and 5.1 percent of Khojavand districts were demined.

"A territory of 38,726 hectares has been cleared of mines and in particular 17,597 hectares in the territory of Aghdam, 11,605 hectares in Fuzuli, 3,010 hectares in Tartar, 1,511 hectares in Khojaly and 5,004 hectares in Khojavand," he explained.

Will be updated