Azerbaijani FM informs US Senior Advisor on normalization talks with Armenia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia with US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono, Trend reports via the Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, further prospects for the negotiation process on the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace treaty, as well as other components of the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia were discussed.

Bayramov noted that Armenia hasn’t fulfilled its obligations under the trilateral statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], hasn’t completely withdrawn its armed forces from Azerbaijani territories [contrary to the statement], continues to commit military and political provocations.

Besides, two Azerbaijani servicemen were taken prisoner, and one of them suffered from physical violence.

Bayramov stressed the importance of the mentioned soldiers' immediate release.

The parties also exchanged opinions on other issues of mutual interest.

The previous visit of Bono to Azerbaijan took place in March this year.