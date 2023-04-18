Having resolved Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijan creates example of ensuring global security - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Having resolved the Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijan has made a great contribution to global security, the fight against international terrorism, and drug trafficking, and has created an excellent example of successful solutions to such problems that were considered "frozen" for years, Colonel-General Ramil Usubov, Secretary of the Security Council of Azerbaijan, said in an article published in the 'Azerbaijan' newspaper, Trend reports.

He added that this illustrates that Azerbaijan's victory has global significance and is contributing to development and stability at the international level.

Furthermore, Usubov said that Azerbaijan has repeatedly expressed its official position on the issue of the security of Armenians living in Karabakh.

"President Ilham Aliyev has always stated that the Azerbaijani state will ensure not only security but also employment, social welfare, and all the rights of the Armenian population living on our territory. The peace treaty that will be signed will finally bring these people a safe, normal, comfortable life after 30 years," Usubov said.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.