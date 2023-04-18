Azerbaijani Ombudsman appeals to int'l community on anniversary of genocide in Bashlibel village

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Today marks the 30th anniversary of the genocide committed in April 1993 in the village of Bashlibel in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district, which is the continuation of the policy of genocide carried out by Armenia on the grounds of intense hatred towards Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan said in an appeal, the Ombudmsan's Office told Trend.

"As a result of this bloody crime of genocide against humanity, the rural population, including children, women, the disabled, the elderly, was massively killed under cruel torture, as well as burned alive. Some villagers were taken hostage, and they are still considered missing," the appeal says.