Azerbaijan demands justice regarding war crimes committed by Armenia - MFA spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Azerbaijan demands justice in connection with the war crimes committed by Armenia, Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, said on Twitter, Trend reports.

"On this day, we remember all innocent victims of Armenia's war crimes and crimes against humanity with grief and sorrow, and demand justice for them," he said.

This year marks the 30th Anniversary of the massacre in the Azerbaijani village of Bashlibel, committed in April 1993 during the occupation of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar region by Armenia during the first Karabakh war.

During that period, some 62 residents of the village, who failed to leave their homes in time, took refuge from the enemy in mountain caves near the village. They stayed there for 18 days. On April 18, the Armenians discovered the location of the villagers - 18 were killed, 14 were taken hostage. At the same time, 30 people who managed to escape, were hiding from the enemy for 113 days in other caves. They left their shelters and were able to get out of the Armenian encirclement on July 17, moving along mountain trails at night time.