Heydar Aliyev's lifework was to serve his people, state with honor - Azerbaijani Army colonel (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Heydar Aliyev's lifework was to serve his people and state with honor, Colonel Elshad Isayev said within Trend News Agency's "Relevant with Sahil Karimli" project.

"Heydar Aliyev's exceptional services to the country will forever remain in the memory of the people. When Heydar Aliyev was appointed to a senior position in the security agencies, the personnel of the agencies were not very professional. Most of them were people who had completed ordinary training programs and did not have a higher education. Thanks to Heydar Aliyev, the issue of professional training for personnel was raised. National personnel started to be formed, and the Azerbaijani youth began rise in the ranks," Elshad Isayev said.

He added that during his time as the head of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev achieved the comprehensive development and rise of the country.

"At the same time, Heydar Aliyev kept in his spotlight the special services of Azerbaijan. Our youth, whom Heydar Aliyev purposefully directed to study at various military schools of the USSR in those years, formed the personnel potential of our country during the independence years. These personnel still hold high positions in the security services, the army, and other important government structures," he said.

Elshad Isayev added that every step taken by Heydar Aliyev was aimed at ensuring the interests of the state, its people, and the country's future.

He stressed that the great leader Heydar Aliyev saved Azerbaijan with his wise leadership.

"With no prospects for the future, people pinned all their hopes on Heydar Aliyev. As soon as he came to power, he took control of the situation in all spheres. Stability was gradually established, the economy began to develop, army building started, and the country was saved," he said.