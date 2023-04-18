Development of relations between Azerbaijan and Gulf Cooperation Council discussed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has held a telephone conversation with Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasim Al-Budaiwi, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During a telephone conversation, issues of the current agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the GCC, as well as prospects for the development of relations were discussed.

Minister Bayramov congratulated Jasim Al-Budaiwi on his appointment as Secretary General of the GCC and wished him success in his work.

Speaking about Azerbaijan's relations with the GCC member states, based on mutual respect, support and solidarity, Minister Bayramov noted that these relations contribute to mutually beneficial cooperation within the GCC. The minister noted that the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on the consultation mechanism between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the General Secretariat of the GCC made an important contribution to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the GCC. In this regard, he stressed the importance of mutual contacts and dialogue to discuss issues arising from the said Memorandum, as well as further steps. Referring to the prospects for jointly implemented projects in the economic sphere, as well as the results of joint business forums held between Azerbaijan and the GCC, Jeyhun Bayramov noted that it is necessary to use the existing potential in the direction of further development of cooperation in the field of investments.

Jasim Al-Budaiwi noted with satisfaction the existence of many common values that unite the GCC member states and Azerbaijan, and stated that he would spare no effort towards further development of relations during his tenure as Secretary General.

The parties expressed sincere congratulations to each other on the occasion of the upcoming Ramadan holiday and wished that this holy holiday would bring peace to the entire Islamic world.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.