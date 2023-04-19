Azerbaijan, Israel expanding co-op, contributing to economy and security of both countries - Israeli FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Azerbaijan and Israel are expanding cooperation, contributing to the economy and security of both countries, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Twitter, Trend reports.

“This is a new era in relations between Israel and Azerbaijan,” Cohen noted.

He also noted that the delegation which has arrived in Azerbaijan from Israel includes representatives of the security, energy and agricultural sectors.

The Israeli minister is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

Within the framework of the visit, a meeting of the Joint Commission between the governments of Azerbaijan and Israel was held.

Issues on the agenda of bilateral economic cooperation were considered at the meeting.

Such topics as the promotion of trade relations and investment, cooperation in the areas of environmental protection, the introduction of innovative technologies, and the digital economy were discussed.