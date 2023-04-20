Azerbaijan puts Armenian citizen who burned Azerbaijani flag on international wanted list

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Armenian citizen, and designer at the Public Television of Armenia, 40-year-old Aram Nikolyan, who defiantly burned the Azerbaijani flag on April 14, 2023 at the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan, was put on the international wanted list, the press service of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office told Trend.

Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office continues investigating the criminal case initiated by the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General under Articles 12.2, 283.2.1 (incitement of ethnic hatred and enmity with the use of violence), 12.2, 283.2.2 (incitement of national hatred and enmity with the use of violence by a person using his official position), 12.2, 324 (desecration of the State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

According to the preliminary investigation data, Nikolyan, together with a group of persons whose identity is currently unknown, defiantly burned the Azerbaijani flag at the opening ceremony of the European Championship for the purpose of committing crimes against the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its interests on the basis of national enmity, aimed at inciting hatred against Azerbaijan, as well as humiliating national dignity.

On April 19, he was prosecuted under the mentioned articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code and, by a court decision, put on the international wanted list with a measure of restraint in the form of arrest.

In order to conduct an investigation of this criminal case by the Prosecutor General's Office, within the framework of international cooperation, requests for legal assistance were sent to law enforcement agencies of foreign states with a request to carry out the necessary investigative actions against Nikolyan, as well as detain and extradite him to the Republic of Azerbaijan if he crosses the state border.

The General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan continues to take comprehensive measures to expose the national hatred and enmity of Armenia against Azerbaijani people at the international level, as well as to bring the perpetrators to justice within the framework of national and international legal norms.