Plenary session of Azerbaijan's parliament kicks off, 11 issues to be discussed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. The next plenary session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan has begun, Trend reports.

Some 11 issues are included in the agenda of the meeting:

1. Annual report of the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan.

2. Draft law on amendments to the Law "On the Management of Municipal Lands" (second reading).

3. Draft law on amendments to the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic of March 15, 2002 No. 274-IIQ "About approval of the Regulations on rules of preparation and approval of the documents connected with allocation of municipal lands" (second reading).

4. Draft law on amendments to the Law "On the State Register of Real Estate" (second reading).

5. Draft law on amendments to the Law "On approval, entry into force of the Urban Planning and Construction Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and related Legal Regulation" (second reading).

6. Draft law on amendments to the Town-Planning and Construction Code of Azerbaijan (second reading).

7. Draft law on amendments to the Code of Administrative Offences of Azerbaijan (second reading).

8. Draft law on amendments to the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (second reading).

9. Draft law on amendments to the Law "On Electric Power Industry" (second reading).

10. Draft law on amendments to the Law "On Gas Supply" (second reading).

11. Draft law on amendments to the Law "On Water Supply and Sanitation" (second reading).