Azerbaijani ambassador shares tweet on 75th anniversary of Israel's independence

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. Azerbaijani Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Israel Mukhtar Mammadov has shared a tweet on occasion of the country’s 75th independence anniversary, Trend reports.

"Happy 75th Independence Day! Wishing peace & prosperity to all the people of Israel as well as strengthening of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Israel!" the tweet said.

The State of Israel recognized the state independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan on December 25, 1991. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on April 7, 1992.

On January 21, 2016, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with the Prime Minister of the State of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, within the framework of the Davos Economic Forum in Switzerland.

On December 13, 2016, Netanyahu paid a working visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

On January 24, 2018, President Ilham Aliyev met with Netanyahu within the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

There are about twenty Jewish socio-cultural and charitable organizations in Azerbaijan. At the national level, there are the Jewish House, the Azerbaijan-Israel Society, the Azerbaijan Jewish Women's Association, the Jewish Cultural Center, the Azerbaijani branch of the Sokhnut International Jewish Organisation, and others.

In total, 13 documents were signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State of Israel on cooperation in various fields.

The Israeli Embassy has been functioning in Azerbaijan since 1993.

On November 26, 2022, President Ilham Aliyev issued an order to establish the Azerbaijani Embassy in the State of Israel, signaling another important step forward in the diplomatic relations between the two countries. On January 11, 2023, the President of Azerbaijan appointed Mukhtar Mammadov as the first Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Israel, marking another significant milestone in the bilateral relationship between the Muslim-majority nation and the Jewish state.

Ambassador-designate Mammadov arrived in Tel Aviv on February 28 and presented his credentials to Israeli President Isaac Herzog on March 26.