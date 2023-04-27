Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Amid mine incident in Azerbaijan's Sugovushan, relevant appeal sent to int'l community (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 27 April 2023 14:00 (UTC +04:00)
Amid mine incident in Azerbaijan's Sugovushan, relevant appeal sent to int'l community (PHOTO)

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. A press conference was held at the office of International Eurasia Press Fund in connection with the mine incident that occurred on April 26 in Azerbaijan's Sugovushan village, Trend reports.

At an event with the participation of representatives of Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) and media, a statement made by International Eurasia Press Fund was addressed to international organizations, UN agencies, civil society structures and the international community as a whole due to the mine incident.

Will be updated

