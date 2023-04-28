ICRC convoy moves freely along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, April 28. A convoy of 8 passenger cars and 4 trucks of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has passed along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road, near Shusha, without any issues, Trend reports from the scene.

The vehicles were moving from Khankendi in the direction of Lachin.

This once again proves that humanitarian vehicles can pass freely through the protest area, there are no obstacles for them.

The peaceful protest on the Lachin-Khankendi road against the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's mineral resources in the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment has been going on since December 12, 2022.

Previously, following the talks with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC was going to begin preliminary monitoring of the illicit mineral resource exploitation, as well as emerging environmental implications on Azerbaijani lands, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, on December 10, 2022.