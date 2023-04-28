French Ambassador to Azerbaijan discusses de-mining of liberated territories with Chairman of ANAMA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Anne Boillon met with Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), Trend reports via the ambassador's Twitter account.

During Boillon's visit to Azerbaijan's capital Baku, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna announced France's new support for de-mining in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

"I thank Chairman of the ANAMA Vugar Suleymanov and his team for the constructive discussion we had today about the next steps of our cooperation," Boillon said.

Colonna was on an official visit on April 26-27 to Azerbaijan. The country's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Colonna that 294 Azerbaijani citizens have become victims of mines planted by Armenia since the signing of the trilateral statement by Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia.