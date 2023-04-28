Protest of Azerbaijani environmental activists on Lachin-Khankendi road to be temporarily suspended (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

First version posted 16:12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. The protest action of Azerbaijani environmental activists on the Lachin-Khankendi road will be temporarily suspended from 18:00 (GMT+4), Trend reports.

On April 28, in the morning, at the invitation of Azerbaijani officials, a regular meeting was held with a group of participants of an environmental protest lasting 138 days on the Lachin-Khankendi road.

The meeting, held in the administrative building of the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, was attended by 10 eco-activists who represented the participants of the rally.

At the meeting, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, Aydin Karimov, noted that a new situation has arisen in connection with the establishment of a checkpoint on the border with Armenia at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road by the units of the State Border Service on the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan on April 23. Therefore, the participants were once again asked to suspend the protest.

Eco-activists declared that they were very pleased with the creation of a border check mechanism by Azerbaijani border guards at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road, which ensures transparency, the rule of law, and traffic safety.

Will be updated