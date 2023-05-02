Heydar Aliyev’s hard work, dedication made Azerbaijan stronger, more prosperous – ADA University rector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Heydar Aliyev’s hard work and dedication made Azerbaijan stronger and more prosperous, ADA University rector Hafiz Pashayev said in Baku at an international conference dedicated to "Forming of Eurasia's big geopolitics: From past to the Future", Trend reports from the event.

The conference is being attended by up to 40 representatives from 30 countries.

He characterized Heydar Aliyev was a hard-working person of enormous energy, passion and dedication, charisma, hard work, who was driven to make Azerbaijan stronger and more prosperous.

Pashayev said that the national leader managed to create internal environment in the country, which was in the interests of the state. He also recalled a US Congressman, who once said that Heydar Aliyev was Azerbaijan's George Washington.

Pashayev went on to remind about Heydar Aliyev signing important contracts on Azerbaijan's behalf, in particular, the 'Contract of the Century', the 'Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan' oil pipeline, 'Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum' gas pipeline.

"These projects forever have sealed the foreign policy and determined the geopolitical map of the greater Eurasia," he said, adding that all this shifted the balance of power in the greater Caspian region.

Talking about Azerbaijan's victory in the second Karabakh war, Pashayev said that this victory can be attributed to the solid foundation that was laid by Heydar Aliyev in the 1990's.