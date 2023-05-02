Talks between FMs of Azerbaijan, Armenia in US to continue for several days - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Negotiations between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the US will continue for several days, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Ayhan Hajizadeh told Trend.

"The main topic of negotiations is a peace agreement. At the moment we cannot disclose the details. The meetings will continue for several days," Hajizadeh said.

On May 1, a trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan, and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken took place in the US.

After that, a bilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the two countries was held at Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center (NFATC).