Armenian leadership dwelling on the past and not thinking ahead - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Azerbaijan took necessary measures to ensure its national security, for which a border checkpoint was installed on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road, Parvin Mirzazade, Ambassador-at-Large of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, writes in his latest article, Trend reports.

“So, on April 23, 2023, the historical event took place, which the Azerbaijani people had been waiting for over 30 years. Full national control has been restored on the external borders of Azerbaijan, which once again confirmed the correctness of the independent foreign policy chosen by President Ilham Aliyev, aimed at further strengthening the independence and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” he said.

As Mirzazade writes in his article, this act is fully in line with national legislation and Azerbaijan's international obligations. This checkpoint will carry out border and customs control of passengers and cargo crossing the border of the two states in both directions, which will no longer allow the Armenian side to transport military cargo and military personnel along the Lachin-Khankendi road.

Armenian propaganda launched a hysterical campaign "on a global scale", fanning theories of a far-fetched blockade, impending "deportation" and "second genocide" of the Armenian population of the Karabakh region, he added.

Mirzazade pointed out that the Armenian side, exploiting the subject of the so-called “blockade”, tried to internationalize the situation and, under the pretext of "humanitarian catastrophe", tried to attract new players from third countries and international organizations, which have long demonstrated their helplessness in addressing pressing global problems.

“All the provocations of the Armenian side, as well as the illegal use of the Lachin-Khankendi road, in violation of the agreements reached, forced Azerbaijan to take the necessary measures to ensure its national security. The Armenian leadership is dwelling on the past and is not thinking about the future of their country's population, whose numbers are decreasing exponentially. They still have time to accept the new geopolitical realities and sit down at the negotiating table to discuss proposals for a final peace agreement,” the author said