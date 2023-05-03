Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
EU to continue supporting process of de-mining Azerbaijani liberated lands - Peter Michalko

Politics Materials 3 May 2023 12:44 (UTC +04:00)
Nazrin Babayeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. The EU will continue to support the process of de-mining the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation, the EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko told reporters at the meeting dedicated to the World Press Freedom Day, Trend reports.

According to him, the process of mine clearance is one of the priority areas of cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan.

"The EU is interested in supporting Azerbaijan in this matter. Moreover, the EU is one of the main donors in the field of mine clearance. The EU has always supported and will continue to support its partners in the issue of sustainable development. And to ensure this development in Azerbaijan, within the framework of our cooperation, the EU could not but embrace the de-mining process," Michalko said.

