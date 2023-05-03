Armenia did nothing from the point of view of results for 28 years - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 3. For 28 years, Armenia did nothing, by the way, from the point of view of results. And main reason for that was because Armenia didn't want to liberate the territories, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Shusha.

“Minsk Group was not very popular in Azerbaijan during the times of occupation. Now when it actually resigned, probably we should not go too far on it. But the main reason why we could not find the peaceful settlement of the conflict was because Armenia didn't want it,” the head of state noted.