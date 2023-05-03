Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to victims of armed incident at Belgrade school

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. The news of a terrible shooting at a school in Belgrade deeply saddened Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing tweet from the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"Our heartfelt condolences go to the families of the victims, people, and the government of Serbia. We wish a speedy recovery to all those injured," the tweet said.

Reportedly, the armed incident was committed by one of the school pupils.

As a result of the shooting at least eight pupils and one security guard of the school were killed.