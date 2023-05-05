Heydar Aliyev laid foundation for development of Baku International Sea Trade Port

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Heydar Aliyev laid the foundations for the development of the Baku International Sea Trade Port in Azerbaijan, Taleh Ziyadov, Director-General of the port, said during an event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

According to Ziyadov, today the Port of Baku is known all over the world, and cargo from a number of countries of the world passes through it.

"The international development of the Port of Baku, as well as its popularization became possible thanks to the efforts of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev. I would also like to note that the building of the Port of Baku was at that time one of the most modern buildings in the USSR," Ziyadov said.

The director-general added that this year the Port held a number of events dedicated to the national leader, and this initiative will be continued in the future.