Azerbaijani MPs to observe presidential, parliamentary elections in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. A group of members of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan will visit Istanbul to observe the presidential and parliamentary elections to be held in Türkiye on May 14 through the Organization of Turkic States, the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis told Trend.

Chairmen of the Parliamentary Committee Ziyafat Asgarov, Hijran Huseynova, Members of Parliament Hikmet Mammadov, Jale Aliyeva, Imamverdi Ismailov, Mahir Abbaszade, Parvin Kerimzade, Javanshir Feyziyev, Sevil Mikayilova, Soltan Mammadov, Elshan Musayev, Shahin Ismayilov, Vugar Bayramov, Mazahir Afandiyev and Ramin Mammadov, as international observers, will get acquainted with the preparations for the elections, and on election day they will observe the progress of the process, the activity of citizens at the polling stations.

The visit of the MPs will end on May 16.