President Ilham Aliyev, PM Pashinyan to meet in Moldova

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will meet in Moldova on June 1, Trend reports with the reference to the European Council.

The meeting will be held with the participation of French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the upcoming summit of the European Political Community in Chisinau.

On May 14, President Ilham Aliyev and PM Nikol Pashinyan will meet in Brussels with the participation of the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

President Michel also intends to invite the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, France and Germany to meet on the sidelines of the next EPC summit in Granada (Spain) in October 2023.