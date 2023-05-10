Great Leader's contributions to Azerbaijani people are unparalleled - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The Great Leader's contributions to Azerbaijan and its people are unparalleled, and we, his successors, follow in his footsteps, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Azerbaijani nation on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

“In 2003, in the run-up to the presidential election, I addressed the people and said that if they trusted me, I would remain loyal to Heydar Aliyev's policy. The people of Azerbaijan believed in me, and I have kept my word and will keep it in the future too. Almost 20 years have passed since 2003. These 20 years have been a period of rapid development and progress. Azerbaijan will only develop for many years to come,” President Ilham Aliyev said.