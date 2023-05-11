Articles dedicated to 100th anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev covered by foreign media (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. The 100th anniversary of the birth of the architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijan, national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, who occupies a special place in the political history of the world, is widely covered by authoritative foreign media, Trend reports.

The articles published in the media have brought to attention the exceptional merits of the great leader Heydar Aliyev to the Azerbaijani people, noting that he stands on a par with the great politicians and statesmen of the world.

The article published in the Turkish Anadolu Agency under the headline "Azerbaijan honors the memory of the great leader Heydar Aliyev on the 100th anniversary of his birth" emphasizes the idea "The role of the individual in the history of the country and the people can be understood by the example of the life of Heydar Aliyev."

The article details the meaningful life and multifaceted political activity of the great leader Heydar Aliyev, the period of his leadership of Azerbaijan in the Soviet Union, and later work in high positions in the USSR. The invaluable merits of the ever-living leader as President of independent Azerbaijan, the achievements of the country in domestic and foreign policy were also mentioned, and the meetings of the Great Leader with the heads of Türkiye were noted.

In the material posted in the Turkish-language version of the Anadolu Agency, it is emphasized that PTT (Posta ve Telgraf Teskilati in Turkish, meaning “post and telegraph directorate”) has printed a commemorative monetary sign and a special envelope on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the national leader.

An article published on the website of the Turkish TRT Haber says that Heydar Aliyev, who devoted his 80-year life to serving the people, was together with his people in the most difficult moments of Azerbaijan, protecting the Motherland from all kinds of adversities, led it on the path of dynamic development. The article emphasizes that the Azerbaijani people always honor the memory of their great son with the deepest respect, adds that 2023 has been declared the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" in Azerbaijan, and the cycle of events that began at the beginning of the year will continue throughout the year.

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of the great leader Heydar Aliyev, the Turkish Haber Global channel spoke about the cycle of events held in Türkiye's Istanbul, Ankara, and other cities. Moreover, it was underlined that the memory of the great son of the Turkic world, and the national leader is honored with the highest respect in the fraternal country.

Milliyet, Hürriyet and other Turkish news sites also noted the exceptional services of national leader Heydar Aliyev to Azerbaijan and its people.

The leading Italian media published articles dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of the brilliant leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev.

The materials distributed by Il Sole 24 Ore, Libero, Tiscali Notizie, Askanews, InsideOver, and Agenzia Nova news agencies spoke about the saving and creative mission of the national leader, his unprecedented role in the socio-political life and the history of the statehood of the Azerbaijani people.

The importance of the "Contract of the Century" [ratified on 12 December 1994 by the Parliament of Azerbaijan], implemented as a result of the merits of the great leader in the formation of the oil and gas policy of Azerbaijan, as well as the visionary policy of a brilliant personality, increasing the role of the country as a strategic player in the global energy supply, was emphasized.

The articles noted the importance of Heydar Aliyev's visit to Italy as the first President of independent Azerbaijan in 1997, and the special role of the national leader in the development of Azerbaijani-Italian relations. According to the articles, currently, Azerbaijani-Italian relations have risen to the level of multidimensional strategic partnership, thanks to the TAP gas pipeline, the country is a reliable energy supplier to Europe, including Italy.

The articles quoted the words of Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Italy Rashad Aslanov. The diplomat noted the role of the great leader in ensuring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, the importance of a multi-vector foreign and energy policy, and added that Azerbaijani people highly appreciate the merits of Heydar Aliyev.

The 100th anniversary of the great leader Heydar Aliyev was also widely covered by the Bulgarian press. On various news sites of this country, including articles published in cross.bg, it was said that national leader Heydar Aliyev, thanks to his foresight, rich managerial experience, and political wisdom, was a genius of statehood and about the period when Azerbaijan was subjected to military aggression by Armenia in the first years of the restoration of its state independence, 20 percent of its sovereign territories were occupied, as a result of ethnic cleansing, the country faced the problem of mass refugees and internally displaced persons, so by the efforts of Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan was saved from the danger of destruction.

It was stressed that thanks to the comprehensive reforms initiated by the national leader, independent Azerbaijan has turned into a modern and dynamically developing strong country. Its energy strategy has not only contributed to the prosperity of Azerbaijan but also served as the basis for the recognition of our country as a reliable partner at the international level.

As the Bulgarian press said, on May 10, the memory of Heydar Aliyev was honored with deep respect by Azerbaijanis living all over the world. According to the press, the internal policy of Heydar Aliyev has brought stability to Azerbaijan, while the foreign policy has brought numerous friends and partners, and Bulgaria is one such partner.

The Russian press also published a series of materials on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the great leader Heydar Aliyev.

Russian "Parlamentskaya gazeta" official parliamentary newspaper published an article "Heydar Aliyev: a leader who saw problems", which emphasizes that Heydar Aliyev is a symbol of modern Azerbaijan. The article notes that Heydar Aliyev was one of the brightest leaders of the USSR.

"His difference from the rest and his popularity among Soviet citizens was his preference for personal communication, the ability to solve problems on the spot," the article notes.

The article "Heydar Aliyev: a Historical Personality" published in the Russian Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper mentions the activities of Heydar Aliyev during the Moscow period, and Heydar Aliyev is characterized as a person capable of solving the largest global problems.

Calling Heydar Aliyev the "Ataturk of Azerbaijan", the newspaper writes that during his leadership of the country, fundamental changes took place in Azerbaijan.

"It is on the example of Heydar Aliyev that one can see what role a personality plays in history. Today Azerbaijan plays the role of a reliable bridge between Eastern and Western civilizations, and has become one of the most dynamically developing countries in the world," the publication says.

Russian Ura.news site analyzes in detail the role of the great leader Heydar Aliyev in the development of Azerbaijani-Russian relations, and shares with readers the memories of outstanding personalities about him.

The article published in the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper "Celebrating the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, who laid the foundation for a prosperous Azerbaijan" emphasizes that modern Azerbaijan cannot be imagined without Heydar Aliyev, and his historical heritage.

"It was thanks to his return to power in the 90s that the country was able to escape from internal bloody contradictions and entered the path of true independence. And it wasn't so easy. After all, it is much more difficult to preserve and develop sovereignty than to acquire it," the article says.

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the great leader Heydar Aliyev, the Russian "Russia-1" TV channel presented to the audience a documentary by Saida Medvedeva.

The film emphasizes that Heydar Aliyev is a symbol of modern Azerbaijan. He turned Azerbaijan, which he faithfully served, into a strong, authoritative state, and united the people.

In the article "Wise and far-sighted leader: How is Heydar Aliyev imprinted in the memory of history?", published on News.ru site it was noted that 2023 has been declared the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" in Azerbaijan.

The publication writes that the years of Azerbaijan's leadership by the great leader were the time of the country's rise. The article presents the opinions of former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Grigory Karasin, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, as well as former President of Moldova in 2001-2009 Vladimir Voronin and others about Heydar Aliyev.

The article "Aliyev is a legend of Azerbaijan" published in the Moscow-based Moskovskij Komsomolets newspaper emphasizes that June 15 is celebrated in Azerbaijan as the National Salvation Day. Heydar Aliyev came to power at a time when Azerbaijani society was on the eve of chaos and civil war, he saved the country from this disaster. The material contains statements about the great leader of political scientists Fuad Akhundov and Sergey Markov.

Russian Nezavisimaya Gazeta newspaper published an article "The Formula of Heydar Aliyev's Power as a Response to the Challenges of changing Eras" by Grigory Bondarev.

"The managerial formula of the creator of modern Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev, is often called the answer to the challenges arising from the need for systemic modernization during the fall of the Soviet regime." The article notes the role of the great leader in the history of the USSR and Azerbaijan, his merits in strengthening Azerbaijani-Russian relations," the author writes.

INFO24.RU online publication calls the liberation of Karabakh from [Armenian occupation] the best contribution to the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev. The material prepared for the anniversary of the great leader reflects the opinions of military expert Igor Korotchenko, People's Artist of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic Aleksandr Kalyagin.

The Argumenty i Fakty newspaper also published an article "Heydar Aliyev. How a politician becomes a legend", dedicated to the anniversary of the national leader.

The article notes that after the return of Heydar Aliyev to power in Azerbaijan, they sought to preserve the best that remained of the Soviet era and combine this with options for new development.

"In the spring of 1994, he was able to stop the conflict in Karabakh, and internal political confrontations in the country. Thus, the period of the country's revival began. He died during the rise of Azerbaijan and after his death became a legend," the article says.

An article dedicated to the great leader published in the International Affairs journal says that May of 10th marks the 100th anniversary of the creator of independent Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev. He has gone through a difficult path and has always been loyal to his people.

The story prepared by Russia-1 TV channel highlights the invaluable services of Heydar Aliyev to the Azerbaijani people.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu also shared his memories with the audience.

The Kuwaiti media also published articles dedicated to the great leader Heydar Aliyev. In the Arabic–language mass media of this country - the newspapers of An-Nahar, Al-Qabas, Al-Wasat, Al Rai, Al-Anba, the Al Jarida, q8-press.com and dasmannews.com electronic news portals, as well as the English version kuwaittimes.com, timeskuwait.com and the social networks of these media published extensive articles dedicated to the 100th anniversary since the birth of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev.

The articles emphasize that the foundation of relations between the two countries was laid on December 13, 1994, at the meeting of national leader Heydar Aliyev with Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was the Emir of Kuwait within the framework of the Islamic Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Morocco.

The articles also provide detailed information about the multifaceted political activities of the great leader Heydar Aliyev during the Soviet period and the years of independence of Azerbaijan. It is brought to the attention of readers that Heydar Aliyev has always attached great importance to Islamic solidarity and the development of ties with Islamic states. His visits to Egypt, Syria, Jordan, Libya, Iraq, Yemen, Pakistan, and other Muslim countries during his work in the leadership of the USSR in 1982-1987 led to the recognition of the great leader as one of the leading politicians of the entire Islamic world.

The materials also contain detailed information about the political activities of the great leader during the years of independence of Azerbaijan, and it is said that he skillfully brought Azerbaijan out of the hardest trials and turned it into a rapidly developing country.

The authoritative Al-Watan Arabic newspaper published an article dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev. The article says that the Azerbaijani people and Azerbaijanis living in different countries of the world are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the brilliant politician, national leader Heydar Aliyev, who saved Azerbaijan from the danger of collapse and destruction and put it on the path of development and peace. It was brought to the attention of the reader that, according to the Order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, 2023 has been declared the Year of Heydar Aliyev in Azerbaijan.

The article emphasizes that every moment of Heydar Aliyev's life, full of dedication, is a source of pride and the national heritage of the Azerbaijani people. The author writes that the great leader worked for the sake of the future, prosperity and peace for his people both during the years of Soviet power and during the years of independence of Azerbaijan. He was elected a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, which was the highest authority of the USSR and was appointed First Deputy Chairman of the USSR Council of Ministers. Holding these posts, Heydar Aliyev also did a lot for the sake of his homeland.

Leading media outlets of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Algeria, Jordan, and the UAE, including reputable articles Qaran News, Asia Elyoum, AlHadath, Mesrena Elyoum, mebusiness.ae and other publications were dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the great leader Heydar Aliyev have been published.

The publications emphasize the exceptional services of the great leader Heydar Aliyev to the Azerbaijani people and state, saying that the name of Heydar Aliyev is inscribed in golden letters in the history of Azerbaijan. Special attention is drawn to the fact that it is thanks to these merits that the memory of Heydar Aliyev as the national leader of the Azerbaijani people is revered with the highest respect.