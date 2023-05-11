Azerbaijani FM meets with new Ambassador of India

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 11 May 2023 18:48 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the newly appointed Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan, Sridharan Madhusudhanan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

Azerbaijani FM accepted a copy of the Ambassador's credentials and wished him success in his future activities.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the current state of bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and India, and the processes taking place in the region.

