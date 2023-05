BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Units of the Armenian Armed Forces in the direction of Zod settlement of the Basarkechar district struck the positions of the Azerbaijani army on May 12, at 11:30 (GMT+4), Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The ministry pointed out that the Armenian side is using UAVs.

"The Armenian side continues to engage in provocations and aggravates the situation again. We have no losses among our personnel and equipment," the ministry said.