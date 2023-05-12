Turkish delegation visits Azerbaijani liberated territories (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The Turkish delegation headed by the rector of the National Defense University of the Republic of Türkiye, Professor Erhan Afyoncu visited Azerbaijan’s liberated territories and the Azerbaijan Army Units stationed here during the visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The guests were provided with detailed information about the consequences of vandalism and destruction committed by Armenian armed formations during the occupation, as well as about the restoration work done under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Then the delegation laid flowers at the memorial complex erected in memory of the martyrs and paid tribute to their memory.

The Turkish delegation, which visited the commando and other military units, got acquainted with the service-combat and social and living conditions created for servicemen. After getting acquainted with the combat equipment available in the armament of the Azerbaijan Army Units, the delegation watched the demonstrative performances of servicemen and combat training exercises at the training center.

The guests were presented with a briefing on the combat path of the military units, which successfully participated in the battles for the liberation of Azerbaijani territories and ensuring the country’s territorial integrity.