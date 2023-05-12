Azerbaijani FM, Russian foreign minister's special representative discuss process of normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Russian Foreign Minister's special representative Igor Khovayev have discussed the process of normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations on May 12, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the topic of discussion was the process of normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, negotiations on a peace treaty, as well as the current situation in the region.

During the talks, Bayramov noted the position and priorities of Azerbaijan in the negotiations on the peace agreement, as well as future expectations. He also informed the interlocutor about Armenia's provocative steps undermining the peace process and negotiations.

In turn, Khovayev noted that ensuring peace and stability in the region is extremely important, and the Russian side is ready to provide any support in this direction.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.