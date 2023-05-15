Azerbaijan stopped Armenia's growing provocations in Kalbajar direction - minister (UPDATE)

First version published at 16:22

BAKU, Azerbaijani, May 15. The increase of Armenia's provocations in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar direction has been prevented, Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said at the meeting of the ministry, Trend reports.

He said the current situation of the conditional Azerbaijani-Armenian border and the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan were analyzed at the meeting.

Speaking about the Kalbajar district, Hasanov gave instructions to the officials on further taking tough measures to respond to possible provocations.

The Armenian armed forces units on May 14 in the Yenikend direction of the Basarkechar region using 60 mm mortars shelled the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Damirchidam settlement of the Kalbajar district.