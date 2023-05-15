Azerbaijan, Italy discuss multifaceted strategic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov has met with a delegation led by Italian Senator Giulio Terzi di Sant'Agata, Senator Marco Scurria, President of the Italian Interparliamentary Friendship bilateral Group and Ettore Rosato, member of the Chamber of Deputies, who are in Azerbaijan to participate in the special session of the Azerbaijani Parliament dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports citing the press service of MFA.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the multifaceted strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy and the measures being taken to strengthen it, as well as on the agenda for broad cooperation in the political, economic, energy and humanitarian fields

The importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation in bringing relations between the two countries to the current high level, and the importance of the exchange of visits in this regard were noted.

Khalafov informed the delegation in detail about Azerbaijan's efforts to establish a lasting peace in the region in the post-conflict period, large-scale restoration and reconstruction work carried out in the liberated territories.

The Italian parliamentarians said that Azerbaijan is an important strategic partner of Italy, a leading country in the region, and that Azerbaijan's efforts to establish peace in the region are commendable.

The parties also exchanged views on the role of Azerbaijan in the energy security of Europe, the implementation of international transport projects and other issues of mutual interest.