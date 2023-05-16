Hague hosting "From Bandung to Baku: Non-Aligned Movement in Complex and Changing global context" conference (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. An international conference entitled "From Bandung to Baku: The Non-Aligned Movement in a Complex and Сhanging global context" is being held, Trend reports.

The conference is organized by the Center for the Analysis of International Relations and LINKS Europe, located in the Hague.

The purpose of the event is to discuss the role of the Non-Aligned Movement in the international context. It is attended by representatives of think tanks and foreign ministries from the Non-Aligned Movement member countries, representatives of the Azerbaijani government and the diplomatic corps in the country, as well as local experts.

Will be updated