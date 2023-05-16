Azerbaijan's chairmanship in Non-Aligned Movement fell on difficult period - director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Azerbaijani chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) fell on a difficult period, Dennis Sammut, Director of LINKS Europe, said during his speech at the international conference themed "From Bandung to Baku: The Non-Aligned Movement in a complex and changing global context," Trend reports.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan mobilized the member states. It has done a great job of empowering the Movement. Azerbaijan's leadership was very important in such a difficult situation," Sammut said.

The international conference themed "From Bandung to Baku: the Non-Aligned Movement in a complex and changing global context" has started its work in Azerbaijan's capital Baku.

It is attended by representatives of think tanks and foreign ministries from the NAM member countries, representatives of the Azerbaijani government and the diplomatic corps in the country, as well as by local experts.