Azerbaijan holds important place in international arena - Dennis Sammut (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Azerbaijan occupies an important place in the international arena, Director of Links Europe Dennis Sammut, who took part in the international conference "From Bandung to Baku: The Non-Aligned Movement in a Complex and Changing Global Context," told Trend.

He noted that the period of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement fell on a very difficult period.

"The Non-Aligned Movement is one of the largest organizations in the world. And the period of Azerbaijan's presidency fell on a very difficult time. Azerbaijan, during its chairmanship in the organization, encouraged member countries to solve existing problems," Sammut added.

Baku hosted an international conference "From Bandung to Baku: The Non-Aligned Movement in a Complex and Changing Global Context". It was attended by representatives of think tanks and foreign policy departments from the member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement, representatives of the government of Azerbaijan and the diplomatic corps in the country, as well as local experts.