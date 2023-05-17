Heydar Aliyev ensured successful development of Azerbaijan - deputy speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Heydar Aliyev ensured the development of Azerbaijan, Deputy Speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani said, Trend reports.

Durrani made the remark at a special meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The deputy speaker noted that Heydar Aliyev led the country in a difficult period.

"He brought the country out of a difficult situation, and Azerbaijan, despite the difficulties, embarked on the path of development," Durrani said.

The Pakistani guest also stressed the high level of ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, adding that there are ample opportunities for the development of these ties.

The special meeting has been attended by 228 foreign delegates, including 12 chairmen of the parliaments of the countries, 15 deputy chairmen of parliaments, and representatives of four international organizations.