International organizations should support Azerbaijan's regional cooperation - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. International organizations and countries should support Azerbaijan's regional cooperation, Tural Ganjaliyev, a Member of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, said at the international "Strengthening Africa and Promoting Multilateralism in the Age of Global Challenges: the Role of the Non-Aligned Movement" conference, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan pursues an independent policy and supports multilateralism in politics. The Great Leader Heydar Aliyev introduced the multilateral policy in Azerbaijan for the first time," Ganjaliyev said.

He also said that countries should discuss problems together, and that, in particular, attention should be paid to the issue related to the work of international organizations

The conference was held with the joint organization of the Center for Analysis of International Relations and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The conference is dedicated to Africa Day, which is celebrated annually on May 25.

The purpose of the conference was to bring together politicians and experts from African countries and the Non-Aligned Movement (NOM) member countries to discuss strategies for strengthening Africa and promoting multilateralism in global geopolitical conditions.

The event was attended by representatives of think tanks and foreign ministries from the NOM member countries, representatives of the diplomatic corps and the Government of Azerbaijan, as well as local experts.