Turkish people show support for policy in elections that will turn country into global force - professor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The elections held on May 14, which came on the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Türkiye, are undoubtedly important not only for the country but also for the whole world, dean of the faculty of Turkish World of Economics (TUDIFAK) and professor of Uludag University Mehmet Yuce, told Trend.

Yuce noted that many countries of the world, including the US, EU countries, and Russia, have expectations in connection with these elections

"The Turkish people, who set a record high turnout in the elections - 90 percent, showed the whole world how committed they are to democracy. Moreover, by doing so, the Turkish people dispelled unfair accusations, crossed out slanderous campaigns, standing up for their country," he said.

According to the dean, the Turkish people categorically rejected proposals from abroad about determining their fate, demonstrating their will to the whole world.

Speaking about the relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, Yuce noted that the clear position and statements of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during and after the electoral process shows the depth and scale of the path traveled in the context of the strategic union of the two countries.

The professor also pointed out that the development of these relations between the two countries will also affect the entire Turkic world.

Yuce highlighted that the Turkish people have demonstrated support for a policy that will turn Türkiye, despite all difficulties, into a global force.

"At the elections held on May 14, the foresight of the Turkish people was once again manifested, demonstrating their will to support stability, independence, and the future in the second round of elections on May 28, 2023," he added.