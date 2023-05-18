CSTO hopes for early signing of peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) hopes for the early signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Imangali Tasmagambetov told repoters, Trend reports via BelTA.

"Both Azerbaijan and Armenia practically recognize the borders between the two countries according to the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991," the CSTO Secretary General said.

"We hope that these negotiations will lead to the signing of a peace treaty. And the countries will proceed to the delimitation of the border in the future," he added.

In January 2021, during a meeting in Moscow, the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan made a decision to create a working group at the level of the deputy prime ministers of the three countries that would focus on establishing transport and economic links in Nagorno-Karabakh, following the end of the second Karabakh war in 2020.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels in May 2023. Next meeting with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Brussels is scheduled for July, Charles Michel said at the time.