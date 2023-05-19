Armenian military ammunition found in forest in Azerbaijan's Tugh village (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. In the forest in the village of Azerbaijan's Tugh, employees of Azerbaijani Khojavend district police department found explosive devices belonging to the Armenian military, Barda regional group of the press service of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told Trend.

Police officers found 52 shells of various types and 14,000 rounds of ammunition for machine guns in the forest in the village of Tugh and handed them over to the Azerbaijani Mine Clearance Agency. They have remained there since the recent war [the second Karabakh war].

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from November 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

According to the ANAMA, 88 anti-personnel landmines, 75 anti-tank mines, and 123 unexploded ordnances were found and defused in Tartar, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Lachin, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, as part of the de-mining process from May 1 through May 6, 2023.