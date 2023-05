BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The Kremlin expects that President of Azerbaijani Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will arrive in Moscow next week, Dmitry Peskov, Spokesperson for Russian President Dmitry Peskov, Trend reports with reference to Russian media.

