UK responds to letter of Azerbaijani community about soldiers arrested by Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office has responded to a letter from the Azerbaijani community in this country related to the Azerbaijani soldiers arrested by Armenia, Agshin Babirov and Huseyn Akhundov, and the inhumane treatment of them, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan told Trend.

In the letter which was addressed to Farida Panahova, Chairwoman of the British Azerbaijanis Society, gratitude for the provided information was expressed.

"As the minister responsible for our relations with Azerbaijan and with such a vast region as the South Caucasus, I declare that the Ministry strives to promote universal human rights. We call on States to ensure that prisoners are treated in accordance with international human rights law, as required by Article 10 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which includes humane treatment and respect for human dignity, primary needs, and basic needs," the letter stresses.