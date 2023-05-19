Meeting on unblocking transport communications in South Caucasus to be held next week – Russian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. A meeting of the trilateral group led by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia on unblocking transport communications is scheduled to take place next week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, Trend reports.

Lavrov made the remark during a trilateral meeting with the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia - Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan.

"We hope that a positive result will be achieved. The parties are already close to the final agreement," he said.

