Azerbaijan is among most mine-contaminated countries - UNMAS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Azerbaijan is among the most mine-contaminated countries, Director of the UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS) Ilene Cohn said, Trend reports.

Cohn made the remark in a video address to the participants of the international conference on "Combating the mine threat - the path to sustainable development" in Baku.

According to her, the UN will continue to provide assistance to countries in mine clearance and to help prevent the spread of mines.

She also emphasized the significant work carried out in this direction by the government of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

Cohn added that ANAMA also shares its experience with other countries, which is very important.

The conference is being jointly organized by ANAMA and the UN.