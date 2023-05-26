Azerbaijani liberated territories become prime destination for international events - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Shusha and a number of other cities of Azerbaijan became the venue for international events following the liberation from the Armenian occupation, Farida Ahmadova from the Department for Politics and Economics at the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, said during a seminar on ‘Heydar Aliyev and Economic reforms’, Trend reports.

"International events in Azerbaijan have traditionally been held in Baku. However, with the development of the regions and the liberation of Karabakh from occupation, they are already being held there," she said.

The official noted the huge role of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev in the comprehensive development of the country.

"Today, international financial organizations confirm the macroeconomic stability of the economy of Azerbaijan and its rapid development. In the formation of modern Azerbaijan, in particular, the transformation of our country into a transport and energy hub between Central Asia and Europe, East and Europe, North, and South, the role of national leader Heydar Aliyev is great," she added.

Since the liberation of Azerbaijani territories, the Kharibulbul music festival, numerous scientific conferences, and other international events have been held in Shusha, Aghdam, and Fuzuli cities.