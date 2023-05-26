Azerbaijani made demining machines to be used in liberated territories - ANAMA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Demining machines made in Azerbaijan will be used in its liberated territories from Armenian occupation, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov told journalists on May 26, Trend reports.

Suleymanov said that the ANAMA uses new equipment in the process of mine clearance.

"The country is already producing machines for mine clearance, and we will use them in our work," Suleymanov added.

Moreover, at the 2nd International Conference on humanitarian mine action and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Aghdam held on May 25, the chairman said since November 2020, as a result of large-scale mine clearance measures carried out by the country, an area of 81,386 hectares has been cleared.

A total of 88,260 mines were identified and defused, including 28,259 anti-personnel mines, 15,303 anti-tank mines and 44,698 unexploded ordnance.

In the end, Suleymanov added that despite this, the mine threat still remains.