We will continue to offer its steadfast support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - President of Pakistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Pakistan will continue to offer its steadfast support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Arif Alvi, President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan said in a congratulatory letter addressed to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on occassion of May 28 - Independence Day, Trend reports.

"Over the last thirty years the fraternal bonds between our two countries have strengthened based on our deepening multi-sectoral cooperation particularly in economy and trade, culture, education as well as defense. Pakistan proudly stood by Azerbaijan during testing times and will continue to offer its steadfast support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

I would also like to congratulate the people of Azerbaijan as they commemorate the “Year of Heydar Aliyev” paying tribute to the extraordinary legacy of the National Leader of Azerbaijan, whose vision and hard work put Azerbaijan on the path of success and prosperity," the letter said.