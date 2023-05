BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, further strengthened with Shusha Declaration, will continue to be the biggest guarantee of peace and stability of our countries and the region, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

Erdogan made the remark in his congratulatory letter addressed to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day.

